Reims vs Bordeaux Prediction, Betting Odds and Free Tips (23/05/2021)

Over 2.5 (-275), Under 2.5 (+220) Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. PSG is hosting Stade de Reims at Parc des Princes in round 37 in the French Ligue 1. PSG hasn’t been playing well lately, and they got knocked out of the Champions League, and almost got knocked out of the French Cup earlier this week. PSG was facing Montpellier in that game, and when the regular time ended in a 1-1 draw, the game went to the extra time, and eventually, to the penalty shootouts. PSG was the better team in the shootouts, and they have qualified to the finals where they will face Monaco. In the Ligue 1 standings, PSG is in 2nd place with 76 points, and their title hopes are still alive. With 80 scored goals, PSG is the best offensive team in the league, while their defense is among the best in the league with 28 conceded goals. In their latest Ligue 1 game, PSG was playing against Rennais and they have had 58% of ball possession, 4 shots on goal, 3 corner kicks, 1 big chance created, and a solid 89% of the correct passes. PSG is really missing Mbappe to give the edge, and that was clear in this game. The final score of this match was 1-1. PSG has also conceded a red card in this game, and Kimpembe will miss this match. Bernat, Letellier, Verratii, and Kurzawa will also miss this game because of an injury. Mbappe is the leading goalscorer for PSG with 25 goals, while Kean added 12 goals. This could potentially be a disastrous season for PSG because they might not win any trophies, and the chances of that happening are pretty high, and I’m afraid that would result in firing Pochettino as their head coach.