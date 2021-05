The Louisiana Senate rejected a bill last week that called for making social media companies subject to lawsuits for deleting or limiting political or religious speech. Senate Bill 196 by Sen. Jay Morris, a West Monroe Republican, targeted sites with at least 75 million members, namely Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. Users could sue for actual damages plus up to $75,000 in punitive damages “if the social media website knowingly deletes or censors the user’s rights of religious speech or political speech, or uses an algorithm to disfavor or censor a user’s religious or political speech.”