WWE

Kevin Owen reveals Owen Hart is the reason behind him not wanting to win Intercontinental title

By Aniket Rai
Posted by 
Media Referee
Media Referee
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kevin Owens says Owen Hart is the reason behind him not fully wanting to win the Intercontinental title this week. WWE superstar Kevin Owens is one of the most decorated pro wrestlers right now. He has won belts in NXT, RAW, and SmackDown. These include the NXT title and the...

www.mediareferee.com
Media Referee

Media Referee

Fernandina Beach, FL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We aim to bring you is unique sports insights and original news content on a daily basis. Talking points about different sports like WWE, UFC, Boxing, Tennis, F1 and Football

 https://www.mediareferee.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Kevin Owen
Person
Sami Zayn
Person
Owen Hart
Person
Apollo Crews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Nxt#Raw#Smackdown#Intercontinental Champion#Incorporated Hart#This Week#Belts#Helt
