Books on Broadway is getting ready to open their doors early and serve up some bookish beverages in the store’s coffee shop. Owner Chuck Wilder said the popularity of the shop’s coffee had garnered many requests to begin serving earlier, prompting the store to revamp the shops hours for the summer. Beginning May 17, Books on Broadway will expand its hours and open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Along with the additional hours, the store is preparing its outdoor seating and adding some new signature drinks to their coffee menu. The Coffee Shop will now be offering a larger size as well, giving patrons the option for 20 ounces of their favorite hot or iced morning brew.