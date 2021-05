After Paris Saint-Germain's 1-1 draw away at Stade Rennais on Sunday, there are two matches left to prevent Lille OSC from winning the Ligue 1 title. Mauricio Pochettino's men must hope that LOSC drop points against AS Saint-Etienne or Angers SCO if they are to avoid losing out in the league. As if that was not bad enough, they are not even guaranteed Coupe de France success with a tricky semifinal away at Montpellier HSC this Wednesday ahead of a potential final against AS Monaco. Can Les Parisiens save their season in the coming days?