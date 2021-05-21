How To Properly Maintain Your Cookware Sets To Make Them Last Longer: 6 Secrets

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Why is it that some of the most useful items in the kitchen—like cast-iron skillets, wooden cutting boards, and colorful enamel pots—are also the most difficult to clean? I can't go a week without pulling out my Dutch oven for a sauce-making endeavor, and my cast iron has been known to feature in all three meals in a given day. But both are made from finicky materials that require special care and cleaning techniques; neither is the place for my basic kitchen sponge. Thankfully, a few products made to target these common but hard-to-clean surfaces are all you need to keep your tools grease stain- and grime-free. In the scheme of things, adding one extra spray to your cart is a fair price for a lifetime of perfectly roasted chicken.