Education is the fundamentals and foundations of human progression. From the time we are able to take in information as a young child to the point we eventually leave this crazy world, we are sponges to information and there is always something new to learn or become aware of. The ability to be mindful of the knowledge and education we immerse ourselves into can define how successful and happy we are in life. They say knowledge is power, and this is definitely true. The more knowledge we have in life, the more it puts us into the driving seat and allows us to take full control of our destiny. If you feel like you want to expand your mind and increase your knowledge then you are on the right path already by taking the first steps to better yourself.