Food & Drinks

Woman Pays for Stranger's Cake at Indiana Grocery Store in Honor of Late Son's 35th Birthday

By Joelle Goldstein
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Indiana woman who lost her son five years ago is keeping his memory alive by encouraging others to spread kindness — one random act at a time. Carolyn Mick was on the receiving end of that woman's random act of kindness after going to pay for her son's birthday cake at a Plainfield Kroger grocery store on Sunday and learning that the stranger had already paid for it, CW affiliate WISH-TV reported.

