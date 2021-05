The April 14 selectmen’s meeting was held both in person and on the phone. Among the items the selectmen discussed was where the planning board could hold their public hearing on the site plan application for Profile Subaru on May 10. The engineer would like to attend the meeting in person with the owners of Profile. The town has voted that all meetings are to be videotaped and there is no way to do that in the large town hall room. After a great deal of discussion the selectmen voted to allow one member of the engineering firm and one owner representative to attend the meeting and present their plans.