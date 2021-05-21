newsbreak-logo
Commissioners Embark on School Vaccination Initiative

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Health Department, in partnership with the Rutgers School of Nursing, and Cooper University Health Care launched its school vaccination program for children from 12 to 18 years of age today and yesterday at Paul VI High School, Winslow High School, and Camden Catholic High School. The objective of the initiative is to vaccinate as many students as possible to ensure the 2022 school year is uninterrupted and the community as whole gets one step closer to a post pandemic world.

