ProHealth Care finalizes lease with Dallas company that bought its headquarters

Dallas-based FB Flurry, a privately owned fulfillment and technology company, has expanded its local footprint with a new lease in Garland. The company is taking 472,200 square feet at 3737 W. Miller Road. The lease is the largest signed in the Garland/Northeast Dallas submarket since the start of the year and brings the company's total North Texas footprint to over 1 million square feet. Matt Dornak and Ryan Wolcott of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord while Dan Lawson of Proterra Properties Inc. represented the tenant.