Pewaukee, WI

ProHealth Care finalizes lease with Dallas company that bought its headquarters

By Sean Ryan
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 3 days ago
The Dallas investor that bought ProHealth Care’s Pewaukee headquarters property for $18.5 million said it secured a lease to keep the company there through 2032.

Milwaukee, WI
The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

