ProHealth Care finalizes lease with Dallas company that bought its headquarters

Oath Care — a new social company focused on building the future of healthcare — announced that it raised $2 million from XYZ Venture Capital, General Catalyst, Muse Capital, and Eros Resmini (former CMO of Discord and managing partner of the Mini Fund). And the company will use funds to aggressively hire and accelerate product development in preparation for its public launch later this year.