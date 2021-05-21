newsbreak-logo
Windfall, IN

Windfall man facing 15 counts of sexual misconduct

By Kim Dunlap Kokomo Tribune
Posted by 
Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Tribune
 1 day ago

TIPTON — A Windfall man is facing numerous felony charges after police believe he had several encounters with a 15-year-old.

According to a Tipton County Sheriff’s Department media release, Aaron Vasquez, 42, is being held without bond at the Tipton County Jail on 15 counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, stemming from a complaint the department received in April.

The sexual misconduct incidents with the 15-year-old took place in Elwood, authorities said, as well as in Madison and Tipton counties.

Police did not release any additional information on the investigation in the release.

Vasquez’s upcoming pretrial conference is set for 9 a.m. July 21, inside Tipton Circuit Court.

