Martinsville, VA

May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville Bulletin
 4 days ago

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

martinsvillebulletin.com
City
Martinsville, VA
