Leicester City takes on Southampton Friday as two teams fight to keep their positions at opposite ends of the 2021 English Premier League standings. These two teams faced of recently, in FA Cup play, with Leicester City securing a 1-0 win to secure a trip to the finals. As for EPL play, Leicester City currently sits third in the standings and is in line to stay in the top four for Champions League contention. Jamie Vardy remains the star scorer for the club, with Kelechi Iheanacho also chipping in 10 goals on the season. On the other side, Southampton is looking to stay clear of relegation. The club is currently 15th, but could fall into the danger zone if things go south. The club with be without its leading scorer, Danny Ings, for this one.