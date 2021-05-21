‘For everybody’: Upper Mattaponi celebrates opening of health clinic which will serve tribe members and King William residents

The Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe welcomed dozens from across the region to a grand opening celebration Friday morning to the Aylett Family Wellness Center, a community-based health clinic which will treat tribe members and King William residents.

The event began with an invocation from former Upper Mattaponi Chief Ken Adams, followed by tribe members blessing the building with a drum song and sage burning.

Several dignitaries spoke about the importance of the health center including current Upper Mattaponi Chief Frank Adams, Sen. Tim Kaine, Rep. Rob Wittman, Del. Scott Wyatt and Secretary of the Commonwealth Kelly Thomasson.

“It’s really amazing to see our vision come to life in about a year of time, despite the challenges of COVID,” Frank Adams said. “I am personally humbled by the founding of the Aylett Family Wellness center as it is a new chapter in our tribe’s long legacy in community involvement and development.”

The clinic, located at 7864 Richmond-Tappahannock Highway, will offer family and primary medical care for all ages in the county including an on-site lab and a pharmacy.

Previously, the facility was home to the old Aylett Medical Center — the only health care clinic in the county. According to Frank Adams, it was the place in which many tribal members received care throughout the years.

When the former doctor retired a few years prior, the clinic closed. But after seeing a need for adequate access to health care, especially amid the pandemic, Frank Adams said it became apparent the tribe needed to do something to resolve the issue.

The tribe revived the facility and it is now open and booking appointments. The clinic’s hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The cost of the facility, roughly $1 million, comes from federal funding obtained through CARES act funding and Indian Health Services, through the tribe’s federal recognition status. The Upper Mattaponi joined five other Virginia tribes in receiving federal recognition in 2018 — in part from bipartisan efforts made by U.S. legislators including Kaine and Wittman.

Both lawmakers attended the event and spoke of the importance of tribal recognition and the role the center will play in the community.

The clinic will offer Medicaid and other health plans to ensure everyone in the community, regardless of socio-economic standing, can have access to quality health care.

The clinic’s Health Director Lance Johnson said it is crucial residents, both tribal members and county citizens, have guaranteed care.

As a health care professional for nearly a decade, Johnson said he has worked with numerous tribes across the country to set up facilities and understands the importance of low-cost access. According to Johnson, the clinic is only the first of many facilities the county will see from the tribe.

“In Indian country, as you’ll hear the term, health care is very important and it also lacks in many ways,” Johnson said. “We want to make sure that King William County knows and understands that this community, while it’s a tribal facility, is for everybody.”

For more information, visit afwellness.com.

