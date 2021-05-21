Leadership Williston learns the importance of tourism, media and community involvement in latest session

Leadership Williston met for their fourth session, focusing on why tourism and media are important to a community. The class met out at Williston Basin International Airport, where Airport Director Anthony Dudas took the participants on an immersive tour of the new facility. Dudas shared the history of the airport, explaining how the former facility no longer met the needs of the growing community, and going over the challenges of constructing a new airport from the ground up. The tour took the class behind the scenes, giving a look at the inner workings of the airport that many in the public don’t get to see.