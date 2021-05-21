Chinook Nation: Government hypocrisy and overdue justice

Thank you for publishing the Op-Ed “Right a wrong: Restore federal recognition to Chinook Indian Nation” by Tony A. Johnson and Brian Baird [May 16, Opinion]:. As a resident and member of clergy in Ocean Park, Long Beach and Seaview for 13 years from 1996 to 2009, I can tell you that the people of Pacific County are well aware that the Chinook Indian Nation does exist. In point of fact, the federal government knows it too, since it asked the Chinook to participate in the Lewis and Clark 200-year anniversary to re-enact the historical meeting between the Chinook Nation and the Lewis and Clark party. It would be odd if the government were to ask an extinct people to take part in a celebration.