Remember the absolutely car stunt from the movie Fast & Furious 7 in which Brian and Dom crash a multi-million-dollar W Motors Lykan HyperSport through multiple skyscrapers in Abu Dhabi? The supercar used for filming the mad sequence can now be yours as it is heading for the auction block. The one who makes the winning bid will become the owner of one of the coolest movie cars and get the non-fungible token (NFT) of the $3.4 million. While pre-bidding for the Lykan HyperSport has already started at $100,000, the live auction will take place on May 11 on the NFT marketplace Rubix.