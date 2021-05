Dover is the "Wolf Hometown of the Week". Every Monday on the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show we wheel in our "wheel o' towns" for a quick spin to pick one lucky Hudson Valley or Connecticut town to celebrate all week long. This week we welcomed Mark from Danbury on the air to pick a town, Mark picked Hyde Park and Jess gave it a spin. After going around and around, the wheel landed on Dover so no prize for Mark, but a chance for all of us to get to know Dover a little bit better.