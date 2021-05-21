newsbreak-logo
Mount Dora, FL

Mount Dora considering changes to building height restrictions

By Jeff Deal, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — The face of downtown Mount Dora could change under a new proposal.

The little town along Lake Dora has drawn visitors from all over, drawn by its quaint charm.

Until recently, the town had a height limit of 35 feet for all buildings downtown.

That changed when the city allowed a 55-foot parking garage to be built to help with the lack of parking.

Under a new proposal, the town leaders are considering allowing other buildings to also exceed the current height restrictions.

Denise Sendry moved to Mount Dora from Miami with her husband, and says she likes downtown the way it is.

“We moved here for the purpose of having a quiet town,” she said.

Mayor Cathy Hoecst says she feels the same, but is willing to listen to what other people have to say.

“Well, 35-foot height, as I understand, can be limiting as they look at the different types of space they might want to have. Hoecst said.

Residents will have the opportunity to voice their concerns in June, as town leaders try to figure out if they can balance growth with maintaining the town’s current charm.

A town hall is scheduled for June 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Mount Dora Community Center.

Orlando, FL
WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

