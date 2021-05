PENDER COUNTY — With southeastern N.C. under a moderate drought alert, the Pender County Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a burning ban, beginning Monday at noon. “Pender County has seen a rise in the number of outside fires that are requiring extensive manpower and equipment for containment,” Tommy Batson, Pender County emergency manager, said in a release. “The area has received little, to no rainfall in the past few weeks. Additionally, the forecasted highs this week in are expected in the 90’s with no rain in sight.”