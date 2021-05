The wearing of masks is impacting more people than I think people realise, according to RNID Statistics 1 in 5 people in the UK are deaf or have hearing loss. My name is Amy and I have a severe hearing loss in both ears. My hearing loss, with the available technology hasn’t been a negative thing in my life, challenging at times, but I’ve always been able to find a coping mechanism. My main coping mechanism is lip reading which I’ve done from the day I was born. Lip reading has been my superpower and to have that taken away, was disabling for me. Until this pandemic I never really saw my hearing loss as a disability but, I do now. This is why I am passionately advocating for the need of the hard of hearing community, to see your lips when you talk to us. The wearing of masks is impacting more people than I think people realise, according to RNID Statistics 1 in 5 people in the UK are deaf or have hearing loss.