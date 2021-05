The New York Knicks control their own destiny for the fourth seed, but they will still be watching when the Hawks and Wizards play on Monday. The New York Knicks are on the cusp of clinching a playoff berth, but they still have a lot to play for in the last four games. New York holds a slim one-game lead in the standings over the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and home-court advantage in the first round.