Peru, IN

3 injured when vehicle drives off U.S. 31 bridge, falls 40 feet

By Carson Gerber Kokomo Tribune
Posted by 
Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Tribune
 1 day ago
PERU — Three people were injured Tuesday evening after a driver veered off the U.S. 31 bridge crossing the Wabash River and crashed 40 feet below onto another road.

Cordell Kelley, 65, Southfield, Michigan, was driving a Mercedes Benz S-Class north on U.S. 31 approaching Logansport Road at around 9:43 p.m.

For an undetermined reason, the vehicle traveled into the grass median between the north and south bound lanes before hitting a metal culvert and dirt berm, according to an accident report.

The car went airborne and then fell around 40 feet between the two bridges, just before they crossed the river, and crashed below near River Road located west of Peru.

Deputies said the vehicle struck another dirt berm on River Road on the passenger side, and then came to rest on all four tires near the banks of the Wabash River.

Kelley later told deputies he doesn’t remember leaving the roadway and didn’t know how the crash happened.

Kelley sustained fractures and dislocations on his shoulder and upper arm. Two passengers in the vehicle, an 86-year-old woman and 25-year old man, also sustained incapacitating injuries.

All were wearing seatbelts. They were transported from the scene for medical treatment.

