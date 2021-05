“We’re in a competition with China and other countries to win the 21st century,” President Joe Biden said in an April address to a joint session of Congress. It is a contest to prove “the utility of democracies in the 21st century” against the model presented by “autocracies.” And to hear Biden tell it, the biggest obstacle before those democracies has been the pandemic. “We’re kind of at a place where the rest of the world is beginning to look to China,” Biden told New York Times opinion writer David Brooks. He recalled how the head of Ireland’s government confessed that the American model is no longer so inspiring. “‘Well, America can’t lead,’” Ireland’s Taoiseach reportedly told the president. “They can’t even get their arms around Covid.’”