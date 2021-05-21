newsbreak-logo
Conway, NH

Kevin Gendall: Son of local motel owners worried about effects of STR ban

 2 days ago

It has been brought to my attention that as of April the town of Conway/North Conway has placed a ban on “short term rentals.” The reason I am writing to you is I have great concern on how this will affect my yearly visits to this beautiful and scenic area. As a former resident of North Conway I know the value of the tourism industry. I also know that the small businesses and restaurants that make the town so special, rely on tourism to stay afloat and survive.

Peterborough, NHtelecompetitor.com

Consolidated to Bring Gigabit to More New Hampshire Towns

Consolidated Communications said will be building fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks capable of supporting gigabit speeds in Greenfield, Jaffrey, Marlow, Roxbury and Peterborough, New Hampshire, as residents of those communities recently approved the construction. Public/private partnerships typically arise in communities where broadband buildout costs are so high that service providers cannot build...
CharitiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Foundation contributes $400K match for NH Gives event

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation has contributed $440,000 to match donations for an annual, online, 24-hour giving event to nonprofits. NH Gives is scheduled to take place June 8-9. The event raises funds for nonprofits in New Hampshire. Since the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits launched...
Conway, NHconwaydailysun.com

Ben Balcombe: With STR ban, my family of five can no longer vacation here

I have recently learned of the vote within North Conway to effectively ban short-term rentals in the town, and wanted to share my concern. We are a family of five with a dog from southern New Hampshire, and we enjoy hiking, riding, swimming etc… When we look for a destination for our summer vacation, traveling with a fleet of bikes and other paraphernalia, a rental house is the only viable option.
HealthWCAX

New Hampshire to host vaccine clinic for deaf individuals

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The state has scheduled a COVID-19 vaccination clinic specifically for individuals who are deaf or have hearing loss, as well as their families and caregivers. The clinic will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elliott Health System in Manchester, the Department of...
Mental Healthlaconiadailysun.com

Sununu issues order to ease mental health boarding in New Hampshire

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is expanding mental health services in response to a court ruling that accused the state of "boarding" mental health patients who are awaiting beds in a state-run psychiatric facility. Sununu signed an executive order late last week directing the state Department...
Maine StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Maine eyes permanent telehealth, New Hampshire court reopens

Maine might extend the ability of its residents to use telehealth services beyond the coronavirus pandemic. Many people in Maine and around the country have transitioned to telehealth during the pandemic, in part to avoid crowded doctors’ offices. Democratic Sen. Heather Sanborn of Portland has proposed a bill to guarantee Maine health care providers have a right to provide telehealth services in the future.
Advocacyindepthnh.org

Roger Wood Asks Why Work, Stay and Play in NH

Stay work play is not only the slogan of a New Hampshire nonprofit organization. It is also it’s website, stayworkplay.org. Will Stewart is the executive director, and explains that the group is encouraging people to come to New Hampshire to engage in diverse activities. In his podcast, Roger Wood explores the organization’s mission, and what it may mean to the population shift in the state.
Conway, NHconwaydailysun.com

Pope Memorial Library in North Conway accepting book donations again

CONWAY — After a long hiatus, mostly due to the construction of the library expansion, the Pope Memorial Library in North Conway is finally able to accept book donations again. “If you are doing your spring cleaning right now, we gladly accept your gently used books, DVDs and CDs,” said...
AnimalsPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

The Birds Are Back In NH. They Are Absolutely Ugly, But They Are Important

With nearly a 6-foot wingspan, the turkey vulture is majestic in flight but when you see one on the ground, they are just plain terrifying. I think I caught one on a bad day and had a hard time dodging it to get to my car. Oh, and I have I mentioned that they can hiss loudly? I still like to watch them in the air, thanks. They are big, they are ugly, and they are back in New Hampshire raising their young hatchlings which usually hatch around May according to unionleader.com.
Maine StateWMTW

Body found in New Hampshire identified as Maine man

NORTHWOOD, N.H. — The body of a man found last week in Northwood, New Hampshire has been identified as a man from Maine. Police said the body of Barry Valcourt, 43, of Durham, Maine, was found in a wooded area off Old Pittsfield Road by a person walking their dog.
Moultonborough, NHConcord Monitor

N.H. gets first large, grid-tied battery storage [;amt

(Sorry the blog/newsletter is so heavy on electricity-related stories right now. But news is news!) What I believe is the first utility-scale electricity-storage project in New Hampshire is getting turned on: a 2.45 MW battery alongside a solar farm in Moultonborough. A Here’s the announcement from New Hampshire Electric Cooperative: