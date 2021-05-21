Kevin Gendall: Son of local motel owners worried about effects of STR ban
It has been brought to my attention that as of April the town of Conway/North Conway has placed a ban on “short term rentals.” The reason I am writing to you is I have great concern on how this will affect my yearly visits to this beautiful and scenic area. As a former resident of North Conway I know the value of the tourism industry. I also know that the small businesses and restaurants that make the town so special, rely on tourism to stay afloat and survive.www.conwaydailysun.com