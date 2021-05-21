newsbreak-logo
Conway, NH

Ed Easy: Selectmen wrong-headed with installing parking kiosks at parking lots

 1 day ago

An open letter to the town of Conway selectmen. You have been vaccinated by sheer stupidity. Ignorance is within the side effects of your dosage. As a former resident of the Mount Washington Valley, who attended and graduated high school there, one is appalled by your attempt to become the North Country’s version of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey You are following in the path of gross incompetence if assuming that self-serve kiosks will get all to pay the $20 for parking at First Bridge, Davis Park and the Smith-Eastman Landing. If you think that, another thing’s coming. Prepared to be surprised.

