newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

MATCHDAY: Spanish league title to be decided

Raleigh News & Observer
 3 days ago

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid enter the last round of the Spanish league with the title up for grabs between the crosstown rivals. Atlético can win its first league title in seven years with a victory at Valladolid. Madrid needs Atlético to stumble for it to retain its crown with a victory over Villarreal. Atlético leads Madrid by two points, while Madrid holds the tiebreaker if they finish level on points. Lionel Messi has been given permission to skip Barcelona's last game at already relegated Eibar. Coach Ronald Koeman's future is in doubt after his team's poor finish to the campaign. Messi has yet to reveal his plans for when his contract expires at the end of the month.

www.newsobserver.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claudio Ranieri
Person
Lionel Messi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Europa League#European Soccer#Real Madrid#Bayern Munich#Matchday#Spanish#Werder Bremen#Pip Union Berlin#Conference League#Union#Italy Parma#Serie A#Crotone#Cagliari#Freiburg#Sampdoria#Fiorentina#Genoa#Spain Atl Tico Madrid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
News Break
F.C. Bayern Munich
News Break
Champions League
Soccer
F.C. Schalke 04
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAdailyjournal.net

Atlético beats Sociedad, moves closer to Spanish title

MADRID — With the Spanish league title in sight, Atlético Madrid made sure it didn’t falter. Gritty and determined, Diego Simeone’s team moved closer to ending its title drought in Spain with a 2-1 home win against Real Sociedad on Wednesday, taking a major step toward securing its first league trophy since 2014.
Soccerswiowanewssource.com

Suárez takes over to keep Atlético on track for league title

MADRID (AP) — Luis Suárez had come close to scoring all day long. He had hit the post, missed from close range and been stopped by the goalkeeper a couple of times. As time passed and the misses compounded, Atlético Madrid was seeing its title hopes slip away. It was a few minutes from relinquishing a Spanish league lead it had kept for most of the season. It was a few moments from moving further away from its first league title since 2014.
UEFAshepherdgazette.com

La Liga: Toni Kroos To Miss Actual Madrid’s Final League Recreation After Testing Optimistic For Coronavirus

Toni Kroos has been in isolation since May 14.© Instagram. Real Madrid will miss the services of Toni Kroos for their last game of the season against Villarreal on Saturday after the German midfielder tested positive for coronavirus. The defending La Liga champions on Monday confirmed that Kroos has been in isolation since May 14 after he came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Soccermanagingmadrid.com

Real Madrid remain most valuable football club brand in the world

For the third consecutive year, Real Madrid have been dubbed the most valuable football club brand in the world by Brand Finance. According to Brand Finance, as part of their Football 50 2021, Real Madrid are top of the football world, and boast a brand value of €1,276 million. Rounding...
UEFAfootball-espana.net

Today’s Spanish Papers: La Liga title race faces the penultimate weekend and Barcelona Femeni take on Chelsea in the Champions League final

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English. LA LIGA: First Match Ball - Atletico Madrid will be crowned as La Liga champions if they beat Osasuna and Real Madrid draw or lose against Athletic Bilbao this weekend. If they both win, or Atletico Madrid lose, the title race will go to the final weekend of the season.
UEFACharlotteObserver.com

Real Madrid midfielder Kroos tests positive for coronavirus

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week before the team's final Spanish league match, the club said on Monday. The Germany midfielder is expected to miss the team's decisive game against Villarreal on Saturday, when Madrid needs a victory to keep alive its hopes of defending the league title. Madrid is two points behind Atlético Madrid ahead of the final round.
FIFAPosted by
FanSided

Juventus: What could Zinedine Zidane bring to the Bianconeri?

Future was looking rosy when Andrea Pirlo was hugging and kissing the frame of his maiden Supercoppa Italiana title as a Juventus boss. Then, the long-haired gaffer sold the dreams of making Juventus a European beast again when they thumped Inter and qualified for the final of Coppa Italia. But since then, it has been a completely different story.
UEFA90min.com

Real Madrid confirm Toni Kroos tests positive for COVID-19

Real Madrid have confirmed midfielder Toni Kroos has tested positive for COVID-19. The midfielder was tested for the virus on Monday after he was identified as a close contact of a positive case. He had been in isolation since Friday, explaining his absence from their victory over Athletic Club. A...
Soccersportsfinding.com

Ten players to cash

The Real Madrid faces one of the most exciting summers of the last decade. The directive, with Florentine Perez at the helm, is convinced that the squad needs a change and the elimination before the Chelsea he only reaffirmed his idea. For months they have been working on several signings to renew key positions, but also on exits with which to lighten the salary mass and get liquidity to face large purchases. In total there are ten footballers that Madrid puts on the market and for whom offers will be heard.
Soccerfootball-espana.net

Spanish football evening headlines: Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona name starting lineups ahead of final matchday of the season

Atletico Madrid and Real Valladolid name starting lineups ahead of crucial clash. It’s been a long season in La Liga, but the final matchday is upon us. Atletico Madrid will be travelling to the Jose Zorrilla this evening to take on relegation-battling Real Valladolid. The title is in their hands; if they win, no matter what Real Madrid do against Villarreal, the title is theirs.
UEFABBC

Belgium name nine Premier League players in squad for 2021 European Championship

Belgium have named nine Premier League players in their 26-man squad for this summer's European Championship finals. Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is included along with Leicester trio Timothy Castagne, Dennis Praet and FA Cup final hero Youri Tielemans. Roberto Martinez's squad also includes Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku...
Soccerthenationalnews.com

'It's a lie': Zidane denies telling players he will leave Real Madrid at end of season

Zinedine Zidane has rubbished reports that he told his Real Madrid players he will leave at the end of the season as a "lie". Zidane was asked about his future following Sunday's 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao, a result that keeps alive their slim title hopes as they trail city rivals Atletico by two points heading into La Liga's final weekend.
UEFATribTown.com

Belgium coach Martinez calls up Doku, Trossard for Euro 2020

BRUSSELS — Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard were called up Monday to the Belgium squad for the European Championship alongside the usual stalwarts of the country’s “Golden Generation.”. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez named Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel in his list of 26 players for...