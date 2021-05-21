Boston Red Sox second baseman Christian Arroyo will rehab with WooSox this weekend, could be activated Tuesday

Red Sox manager Alex Cora wants Sawamura to elevate his fastball more often as a way to limit home runs, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Sawamura has allowed four home runs over 14.1 innings (2.5 HR/9), and Cora feels that's because the pitcher keeps his fastball down in the zone. "Actually, we want him to elevate," said Cora. "[Friday], his velocity was up, it was 97-98 [mph]. But at this level, it seems like fastball down in the zone, that's where they're hunting and they put good swings on it. Besides that he's been OK." It used to be that pitching down in the zone was preferable as it would lead to more groundballs than a damaging hit, but those days appear to be over. "I'm not saying, just throw it up there all the time, you've got to get ahead, but you can expand up," Cora added. If Sawamura can make that adjustment, he can be used in high-leverage spots.