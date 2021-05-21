newsbreak-logo
Boston Red Sox second baseman Christian Arroyo will rehab with WooSox this weekend, could be activated Tuesday

By Chris Cotillo
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
PHILADELPHIA -- Red Sox second baseman Christian Arroyo will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester on Friday night. Arroyo, who has been sidelined since May 6 with a left hand contusion, is expected to be with the WooSox for the entire weekend against Buffalo, manager Alex Cora said. Arroyo...

