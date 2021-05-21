Station Has Potential To Be Quite Busy

On this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, WisconsinEye host and Capital Times reporter Briana Reilly and WisPolitics.com editor discuss Joint Committee on Finance co-chairs postponing votes to direct state dollars toward broadband expansion grants. As reported by Briana Reilly, Gov. Evers' budget called for a $152 million increase for the grants over the biennium. Evers last week committed to using $100 million in federal COVID relief dollars to cover the first round of broadband expansion grants through the Public Service Commission. Republicans says they're waiting to take up the issue in the budget until after June 1, when PSC will make applications and project eligibility guidelines available. Last Thursday, committee members approved an extra $1.2 million for homeless and housing grants; signed off on creating a deputy administrator for the Ethics Commission; agreed to raise lobbyist fees; and more.