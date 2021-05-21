newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Understanding Why Hiring Is So Difficult In Iowa

iowapublicradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelp wanted signs are everywhere. On this edition of River to River, a labor economist explains what’s behind the lack of workers to fill open positions in Iowa. Also on the program, Stephen Gruber-Miller of the Des Moines Register recaps this week’s close of the Iowa legislative session and IPR's Natalie Krebs and Philip Joens of the Des Moines Register talk about the big unmasking we saw across the state this week and how retailers are reacting.

www.iowapublicradio.org
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Bedford, IA
City
Washington, IA
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
State
Washington State
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State University#The Des Moines Register#Japanese#Ipr Studio#Navy#Open Positions#Community#Public Affairs Specialist#Host Ben Kieffer#Professor#Sgt Everette#Statehouse Reporter#Economics#D C Cece Mitchell#Retailers#Advances#This Week#Pearl Harbor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
Related
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Des Moines Times

Vaccine database: Des Moines sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Des Moines: 1. 215 Euclid Ave (515) 282-8454; 2. 3330 Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy 515-255-6213; 3. 3221 SE 14th St 515-246-1390; 4. 4605 Fleur Dr 515-285-7133; 5. 1107 Army Post Rd 515-287-1022; 6. 420 Court Ave 515-697-0362; 7. 4100 University Ave 515-633-8606; 8. 1101 73rd St 515-255-2252; 9. 606 Walnut St 515-283-2591; 10. 1330 E University Ave 515-299-9791; 11. 2930 E University Ave 515-299-5186; 12. 3030 University Ave 515-279-3074; 13. 4415 Douglas Ave 515-279-4739; 14. 104 E Euclid Ave 515-243-0601; 15. 3501 Ingersoll Ave 515-271-5047; 16. 6200 SE 14th St 515-309-5468; 17. 5101 SE 14th St 515-287-7700;
Iowa Statektvo.com

Governor Reynolds declares Monday DIPG Awareness Day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — For a fifth straight year, Iowa is joining more than 30 other states in declaring May 17 as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Awareness Day. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Monday to acknowledge the day in Iowa while meeting with the families...
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Des Moines, IAPosted by
KFIL Radio

Watch Geese Create a Very Iowa Traffic Jam in Des Moines

It's hard to list all the ways you can potentially get stopped in traffic in Iowa. There are regular driving and road things like construction, other drivers, etc. But, you also have to account for possibilities that other parts of America don't have to think about. That includes a rather large flock of geese that brought vehicles to a standstill in Des Moines recently.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations

An Iowa farmer is leading a nationwide class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers of a commonly used weed killer linked to Parkinson’s disease. It is one of a spate of class-action claims filed in just the past two weeks against the makers and distributors of Paraquat, a herbicide banned by China and many other nations but […] The post Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Stateaccesswdun.com

Prosecutor says trial in Iowa student's death won't be easy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A prosecutor warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a Mexican national charged in the 2018 fatal stabbing of a University of Iowa student will include graphic evidence that will be emotionally difficult to see and hear. Prosecutor Scott Brown said the first-degree murder trial...
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”
Iowa StatePosted by
I-Rock 93.5

Take Out Your Aggression in Iowa’s New ‘Smash Room’

If you've ever wanted to smash a toaster with a sledge hammer, there's a new business near Des Moines that you need to check out!. According to a recent article from the Des Moines Register, Smash Room Iowa is officially open now at Kids Warrior Gym in Urbandale. If you're not familiar with the concept, Smash Room Iowa's website says:
Iowa StateFox News

Mollie Tibbetts murder: Trial begins for Mexican national charged in killing of Iowa college student

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the trial for an undocumented immigrant charged with murdering 20-year-old Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018. Fairness issues are expected to be a concern in the trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, a Mexican national who had been working as a farmhand in the rural Poweshiek County area for several years when he allegedly stabbed Tibbetts to death while she was out jogging in July, 2018 and hid her body.
Iowa Statecrossroadstoday.com

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created...
Iowa StateNew Haven Register

Men charged in Iowa triple homicide seek separate trials

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has ruled that three men charged in the shooting death of three Des Moines teens will be tried together. Emmanuel Totaye Jr., Daishawn Gills and Leontreal Jones had all filed motions seeking separate trials for first-degree murder in the January 2020 deaths of two brothers and their friend. Polk County Judge David Porter last week granted prosecutors’ motion to try the men’s cases together, the Des Moines Register reported.