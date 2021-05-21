newsbreak-logo
Scientific developments: Polio and COVID-19 ‘long haulers’

By Letters editor
Seattle Times
 3 days ago

Thank you for the “My Take” essay “My polio generation knows the relief, duty of being a strong link in a vaccination chain” [May 15, Opinion]:. Comparisons are being made between the polio epidemic and the COVID-19 crisis. We are aware of the “long haul” syndrome that haunts some COVID patients. Those who contracted polio were also troubled by the lifelong changes in their bodies. Beyond the obvious patients who used crutches or other help all their lives, some were haunted by lifelong health conditions.

