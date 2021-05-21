Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista is best known for playing Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he has a lot of exciting projects to look forward to. Not only is Army of the Dead hitting Netflix this month, but Dune is finally being released in October. It was recently revealed that Bautista gave up a role in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad in order to work with Snyder on Army of the Dead, which was an experience that clearly had a huge impact on him. During a recent interview with Screen Rant, he talked about learning from Snyder and feeling confident that he could now direct his own film.