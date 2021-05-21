newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Army of the Dead

By Evan Romano
Men's Health
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following story contains spoilers for director Zack Snyder's Netflix movie Army of the Dead. 17 years after the fast-paced zombie awesomeness of his Dawn of the Dead remake, director Zack Snyder has made his grand return to the genre of the unliving with Netflix's Army of the Dead. And if 2 hours and 28 minutes of zombie heist magic wasn't enough for you, there's good news: more zombies are on the way. Army of the Dead has at least two spin-offs coming—one film and one TV series.

www.menshealth.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Tig Notaro
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Joe Manganiello
Person
Christian Slater
Person
Jena Malone
Person
Omari Hardwick
Person
Ella Purnell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syfy#Movie Magic#Tv Spoilers#Netflix Movie Army#Syfy#German#Thieves Army#Co Wrote Army#Zombie Heist Magic#Remake#Adventures#Director Zack Snyder#Love#Psychedelic Craziness#Mr Snyder#Las Vegas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Army
Related
MoviesBoston Herald

Zack Snyder’s all for a good time with lots of zombies

Zack Snyder loves zombie movies. As director, producer, cinematographer, co-screenwriter and ‘story by’ originator of the $90 million “Army of the Dead,” he’s made the epic zombie movie to end all zombie movies. It lands on Netflix Friday following big-screen bookings in over 300 theaters. “The fun of the zombie...
MoviesMen's Health

That Wild and Glorious Army of the Dead Ending, Explained

If you haven't yet witnessed the magical zombie chaos of Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, full stop. Open up a new tab, login to Netflix, screen immediately, and return here—we'll be waiting. For those of us who have seen it, let's discuss. Amazing, yes? We'd say it's easily the best zombie movie since...Snyder's take on zombies in Dawn of the Dead in 2004. Part of why we loved Army is that it's pure fun, backed by the brilliant comedic timing of Tig Notaro, Omari Hardwick, and Matthias Schweighöfer.
MoviesBlack Girl Nerds

Zack Snyder On Creating a World of Zombies in ‘Army of the Dead’

BGN interviews filmmaker Zack Snyder to talk about his latest film for Netflix Army of the Dead. Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted. When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista),...
MoviesPosted by
Banana 101.5

‘Army of the Dead’ First Reviews Call It ‘Gory and Glorious’

Critics are eating up Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, which was described by The Hollywood Reporter as a “deliriously enjoyable return to zombie mayhem.” The Dave Bautista-led action flick opens in theaters in just a few short days, and then on Netflix a week later. Based on the first reviews, Snyder pulls the best elements from Dawn of the Dead, combining them with a modern zeitgeist to create a movie that has something for everyone.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Netflix teases plot details for Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves

Matthias Schweighöfer steps into the director’s chair for his biggest film to date. He doesn’t just direct Army of Thieves, a live-action prequel to Army of the Dead, but Schweighöfer will also return as his character Dieter. The official synopsis states that Army of Thieves will follow “a mysterious woman...
MoviesComicBook

Zack Snyder Shows Off Incredible Army of the Dead Cake

This month will see the highly-anticipated release of Army of the Dead, the new zombie film from Zack Snyder. The movie has been met with fairly decent reviews from critics and currently stands at a 73% on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's own Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "a gory and glorious triumph." The first 15 minutes of the movie were released online this week, and fans are eager to check out the full film. In the meantime, Snyder has been sharing some fun content on social media. In fact, he took to Twitter today to show off a pretty epic Army of the Dead-themed cake.
MoviesComicBook

Army Of The Dead Cast Recall "Welcome To The Apocalypse" Moment

It was Zack Snyder's goal to create a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas for his Army of the Dead movie and that's exactly what the filmmakers did. Snyder not only delivers the terror of a zombie world to the audience which will soon be watching his latest film but also created a full-blown zombie world for the cast of the film. Each cast member has a different moment from the set of Army of the Dead when they realized how fully immersed into this post-apocalyptic zombie setting they truly were. Omari Hardwick, Matthis Schweighöfer, and Nora Arnezeder recalled their "Welcome to the apocalypse," realizations while talking to ComicBook.com.
Moviesfullcirclecinema.com

‘Army of the Dead’ Review: “A Zombified Universe”

In 2004, Zack Snyder made his introduction to the world with a remake of Dawn of the Dead. That movie was an intense horror thriller that would jump-start his career. Fast forward seventeen years, and he has returned to the world of horror with his newest film: Army of the Dead.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Army of the Dead (2021)

Starring Dave Bautista, Ana de la Reguera, Omari Hardwick, Matthias Schweighöfer, Tig Notaro, Nora Arnezeder, Ella Purnell, Huma Qureshi, Raúl Castillo, Samantha Win, Theo Rossi, Richard Cetrone, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Michael Cassidy, Lyon Beckwith, Sarah Minnich, Richard Cetrone, Athena Perample, Chelsea Edmundson, Lora Martinez-Cunningham, and V Nixie. SYNOPSIS:. Following...
TV & Videosswiowanewssource.com

‘Army of the Dead’ reflects political climate

Zack Snyder took the opportunity to reflect the current social climate in his new zombie heist thriller, “Army of the Dead,” with scenes featuring detainment camps, a wall being built and temperature scans. (May 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
MoviesComicBook

Army of the Dead Director Zack Snyder Gave Dave Bautista Confidence to Make His Own Movie

Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista is best known for playing Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he has a lot of exciting projects to look forward to. Not only is Army of the Dead hitting Netflix this month, but Dune is finally being released in October. It was recently revealed that Bautista gave up a role in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad in order to work with Snyder on Army of the Dead, which was an experience that clearly had a huge impact on him. During a recent interview with Screen Rant, he talked about learning from Snyder and feeling confident that he could now direct his own film.
MoviesPosted by
Daily Herald

Zack Snyder blends social commentary into 'Army of The Dead'

LOS ANGELES -- The elevator pitch for Zack Snyder's "Army of the Dead" would read something like this: "28 Days Later ..." meets "Oceans 11." But watching the film reveals more than a Las Vegas zombie heist thriller as layers of subtext emerge reflecting current social issues. Building a wall...
MoviesComicBook

Army of the Dead Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Arrived

17 years after the debut of Dawn of the Dead, director Zack Snyder finally makes his return to the zombie genre with Netflix's new heist thriller, Army of the Dead. Fans have been waiting anxiously to see how Snyder would follow up his time with DC, and what his comeback horror film would look like all these years later. The new film doesn't arrive on Netflix until May 21st, after a one week stint in select theaters, but the review embargo for Army of the Dead was lifted on Tuesday morning and critics all over the Internet published their thoughts.
Moviesasumetech.com

Army of the Dead release: Is Army of the Dead coming out in cinemas?

Army of the Dead is coming out on May 21, with fans keen to see what Zack Snyder has to offer after his successful cut of Justice League was released on HBO Max. Given he has also signed on to work on an Army of the Dead universe, this film will hopefully be the start of something great. So will fans be able to see this movie on the biggest screen possible?