On April 21, 2021, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal in New Orleans issued a ruling against victims of dangerous products in Louisiana. The case involved three Louisiana breast cancer survivors who filed suit as part of a multidistrict litigation against the distributors of Taxotere (docetaxel), a drug used for the treatment of certain cancers. Taxotere was first approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1996. In 2015, the FDA approved changes to the drug’s label that included “cases of permanent hair loss have been reported.”