What We're Most Eager To Learn From The New Lakers Docuseries!

( © AFP/AFP via Getty Images) As you all know by now, I am a massive (and, let’s be honest, annoying) Los Angeles Lakers fan. Yes, I’m one of those people that cried when they won it all last year, as if their championship drought had persisted since the Hoover administration. But with the year we had, and the fact that Obama’s early years as President already felt like a very distant memory, I lost it. The team is just so special to me; I can’t really put into words why or how. They just are.