Marion County grand jury indicts Woodburn man following death of Gervais teenA Marion County grand jury indicted Kenneth William Peden III for the intentional killing of Oliver Taylor, Marion County District Attorney's office announced Thursday, May 20. Peden, 20, of Woodburn was arrested Wednesday, May 12, after being pursued by Silverton Police and Marion County Sheriff's deputies. He also is indicted for the attempted murder of Gervais resident Arik Reed, and the attempted murder of four law enforcement officers he allegedly fired at while the pursuit was in progress and after it ended. The grand jury also found that two...