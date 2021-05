Allegion U.S., a leading provider of security products and solutions, today announced the unveiling of its next generation reader controller – the Schlage RC. This new innovative device combines the power of the Pure IP™ access control technology pioneered by ISONAS with Schlage’s intelligent hardware and credentials, delivering a comprehensive and cost-effective perimeter solution to customers. The benefits of having a panel and reader in a single enclosure not only eliminates the need for multiple devices, but creates a simplified architecture with ease-of-installation. Customers now have the power to leverage their existing infrastructure with this scalable and flexible solution.