Toledo, OH

This Week in Toledo History Week of 5/24/2021

 4 days ago

1908 -An airship piloted by Toledo's Roy Knabenshue crashes into the center field fence during a ball game at Armory Park. Everyone escapes without serious injuries. 1921 - Future famous singer and Toledo resident Helen O'Connell is born in Lima. She grew up in Toledo and by the time she and her sister Alice were teenagers, they were singing duets on radio stations in Toledo. She would later sing with the Dorsey band and by 1940 was considered one of the best female singers in America.

Lucas County, OHToledo Blade

Restaurant Inspections: 5/16

Recently released inspection reports of Lucas County food-service operations. Pizza Hut, 124 Chesterfield, Maumee, inspected May 7. Pizza Hut, 3165 Navarre, Oregon, inspected May 7. Olney Lakeside Market, 1950 Stadium, Oregon, inspected May 7. Speedway, 14155 Airport, Swanton, inspected May 7. McDonald’s of Swanton, 14225 Airport, Swanton, inspected May 7.
Ohio StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Chevy's Place in Toledo: Busted by Ohio Secret Police

Violation #1 On or about Sunday, February 21, 2021, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: recklessly caused inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm to another by creating a condition that presents a risk of illness, by an act or acts that served no lawful and reasonable purpose of the permit holder in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Toledo experiences another spike in gun violence

Nine people have been shot in Toledo since Saturday, including two who died, in what some Toledo city council members say is a troubling spike in gun violence that continues to plague the city. “That last night shooting at Sleepy Hollow, it was during a vigil,” Toledo Councilman Cerssandra McPherson...
Toledo, OH13abc.com

Person shot at Sleepy Hollow Park in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police are investigating a shooting at Sleepy Hollow Park. The call for a person shot came in around 7:45 at the park off Richards Road. Scanner traffic indicated multiple people were shot at the location. Toledo Fire and Rescue confirms one person was shot and...
Ohio StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Agenda Sports Bar & Grill in Toledo: Busted by Ohio Secret Police

Violation #1 On or about Saturday, December 26, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Toledo, OHPosted by
WTOL 11

TPD: Person stabbed in north Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a person was stabbed on Cincinnati Street in north Toledo just before noon on Monday. The gender and age of the victim were not immediately known, and the person's condition was not disclosed. Toledo police were called out to the scene nearly at the...
Lucas County, OHToledo Blade

Daily Log: 5/15

Ashley and Chad McGovern, Walbridge, girl, May 13. Brittney and Andrews Krajcek, Sylvania, boy, May 13. Elyssia and Mike Haskins, Perrysburg, girl, May 13. Mary Davenport-Yant and Troy Yant, Ottawa, Ohio, girl, May 13. ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Jennifer Morris, Northwood, girl, April 8. Marriage licenses. Lucas County. May 11, 2021.
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Several food distribution events this week

Several no-contact food distribution events are being conducted this week by Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank and the Ohio National Guard. Locations and times include:. ■ Monday: Belmont Warehouse, 1220 Belmont Ave., Toledo, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Delta Assembly of God, 405 W. Main St., Delta, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Ohio StateNorwalk Reflector

For Ohio's unvaccinated, is DeWine's price right?

COLUMBUS — Vaccinated Ohioans, come on down! It's time for you to play Ohio Vax-a-Million!. At 7:29 p.m. on the night of May 26, the first adult $1 million winner will be announced live during the Ohio Lottery's televised broadcast. The name will be picked earlier in the day from...
Swanton, OHthevillagereporter.com

Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying

(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Mon., May 17 through Thurs., May 20, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 11:30 p.m. this week. Training flights normally take...
Ohio StateYour Radio Place

Police: Car in Ohio pond may have been there since December

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a deceased person was found in a car submerged in a pond in northern Ohio. Police in Perrysburg, just south of Toledo said someone in a ProMedica medical helicopter flying overhead spotted the submerged vehicle Thursday night in a pond near Levis Commons. Fire...
Oregon, OHpresspublications.com

Jerusalem Township weighs options for road patrols

Jerusalem Township is looking into the possibility of the Ottawa County Sheriff or the City of Oregon providing road patrols after being informed by the Lucas County Sheriff that the service will end on Jan. 1, 2023 unless the township pays for it. Currently, the township, along with most townships...
Toledo, OH13abc.com

Nightclub denounces parking lot violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - “It just seems like parking lots are a hot bed for violence,” says Tracy Haynes, manager at The Spotlight Lounge in Toledo. He has security measures in place to keep his patrons safe. He institutes a dress code, has security cameras, and keeps an eye on the parking lot.
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Photo Gallery: Toledoans hold demonstration in support of Palestine

People gathered for a demonstration in solidarity with Palestine as well as in protest of Israeli occupation amid the ongoing violence in the Middle East at the corner of Central Avenue and Secor Road in Toledo on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Click the image above and the arrows on the left and right to view the full gallery.
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Toledo, OHWTOL-TV

4 people shot in 2 shootings at south Toledo bars overnight

TOLEDO, Ohio — Four people were injured in shootings at two south Toledo bars early Sunday morning. Toledo police arrived at Spotlight Lounge on South Reynolds Road at 1:20 a.m. and then at D'Icon Spirits and Grille on Airport Highway at 1:50 a.m. At Spotlight Lounge, one person was taken...