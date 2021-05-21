This Week in Toledo History Week of 5/24/2021

1908 -An airship piloted by Toledo's Roy Knabenshue crashes into the center field fence during a ball game at Armory Park. Everyone escapes without serious injuries. 1921 - Future famous singer and Toledo resident Helen O'Connell is born in Lima. She grew up in Toledo and by the time she and her sister Alice were teenagers, they were singing duets on radio stations in Toledo. She would later sing with the Dorsey band and by 1940 was considered one of the best female singers in America.