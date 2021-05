CLINTON — Clinton County Supervisors plan to discuss Monday how to use $9 million from the American Rescue Plan. County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said in March that the county is in position to receive just over $9 million as part of the American Rescue Plan, and supervisors received a broadband study proposal at Monday's board meeting. Supervisor Dan Srp asked how the county could incorporate the state's new broadband initiative with grants available and how it may pair with this effort.