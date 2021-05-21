Churchill Downs Results Friday May 21st, 2021

(Trainer Bob Baffert / Photos by Holly M. Smith) MEDINA SPIRIT Trainer Bob Baffert, (First): “This little horse coming in here, he’s always shown he’s an overachiever. His heart is bigger than his body. When he turned for home, something just told me. He reminded me of Silver Charm (Baffert’s 1st Derby winner). He doesn’t know how much he cost. He wouldn’t let anyone pass him. Mr. Zedanwanted to come to the Derby with a $45,000 horse. I thought we’d see what happens. This horse, the way he ran, I didn’t know he had it in him. Johnny Velazquez is unbelievable. He’s so cool. He told me last night not to underestimate this horse. He’s better than you think.”