Churchill Downs Results Friday May 21st, 2021
1st-$28,300, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.660, 46.300, 58.950, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.390. Trainer: John Hancock. Winner: CH F, 3, by Super Saver-Remember Lucy. Scratched: Spy a Star, Too Much Kandy. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Super Lucy1183454-½3-2½1-1½G. Corrales8.002.802.103.00. Miss Dogwood124512-1½2-21-1½2-2¼M. Murrill2.202.100.50. Emmyrates118421-11-½2-13-2¾J....www.midfloridanewspapers.com