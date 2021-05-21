newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

GigInternational1, Inc. : Announces Closing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

marketscreener.com
 3 days ago

GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIWWU) (the “Company” or “GigInternational1”), the fifth SPAC issued by the GigCapital Global team since 2017, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit for gross proceeds of $200 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half (1/2) of one redeemable warrant of the Company. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share.

www.marketscreener.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Initial Public Offering#Nasdaq Stock Market#Nasdaq Inc#Securities Trading#Trading Stock#Giginternational1 Inc#Giwwu#The Fifth Spac#Gigcapital Global#Sec#Oppenheimer Co Inc#Ppe#Gigfounders#Llc#Giginternational1 Sponsor#Equityprospectus Opco Com#Nasdaq Capital Market#Stock Purchase#Asset Acquisition#Sale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Trademarks
Related
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces $400 Million Offering Of Senior Notes

HOUSTON, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (Nasdaq: OAS) ("Oasis" or the "Company") announced today that, subject to market conditions, it intends to offer $400.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the "notes") in a private placement to eligible purchasers (the "offering"). Oasis...
New York City, NYGenomeWeb

Singular Genomics Ups IPO Target to $187M

NEW YORK – Startup DNA sequencing firm Singular Genomics Systems has set terms for its initial public offering, raising its target to $187 million from an initial target of $100 million. According to an amended prospectus filed Monday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the firm plans to offer...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Meten EdtechX Prices $40 Million Underwritten Public Offering Of Ordinary Shares

SHENZHEN, China, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. ("Meten Edtech X" or the "Company") (METX) , one of the leading omnichannel English language training ("ELT") service providers in China, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering with gross proceeds to the Company expected to be approximately $40 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The public offering equates to 40,000,000 of the Company's ordinary shares at a price of $1.00 per share. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on May 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.25 Million Stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Heska worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Procore Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering And Full Exercise Of Underwriters' Option To Purchase Additional Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (PCOR) , a leading provider of construction management software, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 10,410,000 shares of its common stock, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase 940,000 additional shares of common stock, at a price to the public of $67.00 per share. The shares are listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "PCOR."
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Algoma Steel And Legato Merger Corp. Sign Definitive Merger Agreement

Transaction to result in Algoma Steel becoming a publicly listed company. At $10.00 per share of Legato common stock, this all-stock transaction values the combined company at an enterprise value of approximately $1.7 billion including contingent consideration. At an enterprise value of approximately $1.7 billion including contingent consideration, the combined...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,449,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.41% of Selective Insurance Group worth $105,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Announces Launch of 15M Share Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) ("AZEK" or the "Company") announced today the launch of an underwritten public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock to be offered by certain of its selling stockholders. The selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2,250,000 shares of Class A common stock. AZEK will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares of Class A common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Achieve Life Sciences Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SEATTLE, WA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company committed to the global development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction, today announced a proposed underwritten public offering in which it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock. In addition, Achieve intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering. All of the securities are being offered by Achieve. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Bausch Health (BHC) Announces Pricing Of Private Offering Of Senior Secured Notes

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") announced today that it has priced its previously announced offering of $1.6 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.875% senior secured notes due 2028 (the "Notes"). The Notes will be sold to investors at a price of 100% of the principal amount thereof. The proceeds from the offering of the Notes, along with cash on hand, are expected to be used to fund the Company's offer to purchase (the "Tender Offer") any and all of its outstanding 7.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes") and to pay related fees, premiums and expenses. If, following the consummation of the Tender Offer, any of the 2024 Notes remain outstanding, the Company will use the remaining net proceeds of the offering of the Notes to redeem such 2024 Notes (the "Redemption").
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksInvestorPlace

Oatly Stock Is Flying off the Shelves After its Initial Public Offering

Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY), the Swedish producer of oat milk, was a hit at its May 20 initial public offering (IPO). OTLY stock was priced at $17 but had its first public trade at $22.12. It then fell during the day to finish at $20.20. The shares came roaring back overnight, opening at $22.20.
Real EstateBusiness Insider

Crombie REIT Announces Closing of $100 Million Equity Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. NEW GLASGOW, NS, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie" or the "REIT") (TSX: CRR.UN) announced today that it has closed its previously announced offering, on a bought deal basis, of $58.5 million of trust units (the "Units") at a price of $16.60 per Unit to a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Scotiabank and BMO Capital Markets.
Credits & LoansPosted by
The Press

Good Funding Announces Closing of Up to $30 Million Credit Facility

TUSTIN, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Funding, LLC ("Good Funding"), a recently-launched small business finance company, has closed on a $20.0 million senior revolving credit facility with a U.S.-based, credit focused asset manager. The agreement includes an accordion feature with the option to increase the credit facility to $30.0 million. The transaction represents Good Funding's inaugural institutional financing. Proceeds will be used to increase the Company's funding capabilities and execute its strategic growth plan.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Upsized Secondary Public Offering Of Common Stock

MINNEAPOLIS, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY) ("Sun Country Airlines") today announced the pricing of an upsized secondary public offering of 7,250,000 shares of its common stock by an affiliate of certain investment funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the "Selling Stockholder") at a price to the public of $34.50 per share. The offering is expected to close on May 24, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary conditions.
Personal FinanceHouston Chronicle

Commercial Credit Group Inc. Closes $75 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Commercial Credit Group Inc. (CCG), an independent commercial equipment finance company, today announced the closing of a private placement of $75,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes. The notes are NAIC 1 equivalent and due May 2026. The notes were placed with a broad group of institutional fixed income investors, including insurance companies, asset managers and banks. Piper Sandler & Co. served as the sole placement agent for the offering.