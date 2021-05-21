GigInternational1, Inc. : Announces Closing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering
GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIWWU) (the “Company” or “GigInternational1”), the fifth SPAC issued by the GigCapital Global team since 2017, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit for gross proceeds of $200 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half (1/2) of one redeemable warrant of the Company. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share.www.marketscreener.com