newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

BC-Index fut.

midfloridanewspapers.com
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Friday:. Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange. U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange. OpenHighLowSettleChg. S&P COMP. INDEX. 250 x index. Jun4172.604174.504151.804151.80—2.40. Sep4141.80—2.50. Dec4131.90—2.70. Mar4123.30—2.20. Jun4111.40—2.80.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Futures Contracts#Dow Futures#Us Dollar#Ap#Standard Poors Index#Intercontinentalexchange#S P Comp#Mar4080#Avgs#Nsa Jun28380 150#Dec4142#Nyse Comp#Sep27605#Mar27335#Sep27060#Nyse Index#S P Mini Index#Stock Index Futures#U S Dollar#Thu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Stocksraleighnews.net

U.S. stocks open higher as tech leads gains

NEW YORK, May 24 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, buoyed by strong gains in tech shares. Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 126.56 points, or 0.37 percent, to 34,334.40. The S&P 500 was up 28.15 points, or 0.68 percent, to 4,184.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 144.02 points, or 1.07 percent, to 13,615.02.
Stockslearnbonds.com

US stock futures rise ahead of data-heavy week, crypto crash in sight

US stock futures are advancing this morning in early futures trading action ahead of the start of a data-heavy week that will see the release of key readings about the country’s gross domestic product, inflation, and consumer confidence. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index is leading this morning’s uptick as it...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD edges higher to 0.7750 supported by risk flows

AUD/USD pushes higher during the American trading hours. US Dollar Index stays in the red below 90.00. Wall Street's main indexes register impressive gains on Monday. The AUD/USD pair gained traction in the second half of the day on Monday and reached a fresh daily high of 0.7756. As of writing, the pair was up 0.24% on the day at 0.7750.
MarketsBusiness Insider

European Shares Poised For Mixed Open

(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening on a mixed note Tuesday as several markets resume trading after the Whit Monday public holiday. Asian markets followed Wall Street higher after several Federal Reserve officials insisted that inflation in the U.S. will be transitory and that it wasn't time to rethink monetary policy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Marketselpasoinc.com

Asian stocks follow Wall St higher as inflation fears ease

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Tuesday as inflation fears eased and investors regained an appetite for risk. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Overnight, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1%, recovering about half of last week’s losses. Gains were...
RetailPosted by
Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET. The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for March will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. Case-Shiller's index, which has recorded gains of minimum 1% for seven consecutive reports, is likely to increase a monthly 1.1% in March.
Businessetftrends.com

This Commodities ETF May Hold Important Equity Market Clues

Commodities and equities are two distinct asset classes, but there are times when members of the former can prove instructive about what’s in store for the latter. For many investors, pinpointing when and which commodities will deliver stock market clues is difficult, and understandably so. That stands to reason because many market participants are under-allocated to commodities in the first place. However, the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEArca: DBC) not only fills the broad commodities allocation void; some its components can provide valuable equity market insight.
StocksStreet.Com

Dow Rises 250 Points, Nasdaq Jumps 1.6% and Bitcoin Rebounds

Stocks rose solidly Monday as investors focused on the strength of the U.S. economic recovery and put aside concerns about the impact of higher inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 248 points, or 0.73%, to 34,456, the S&P 500 gained 1.23% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 1.63%. Stocks finished...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks slip as cryptocurrencies, Fed tapering concerns jolt markets

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, May 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Monday as investors weighed a slump in cryptocurrencies and looked ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's read on inflation this week. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 16.73 points, or 0.51%, to 3,140.29 as of 0228 GMT. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.75% and peer SK Hynix fell 2.45%, while LG Chem fell 0.56% and Naver fell 1.67%. ** Focus this week will be on Fed speakers as the biggest concern in the market is with policy tapering, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. ** Federal Reserve officials should start talking about the best way to reduce their asset purchases "sooner rather than later," Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker said on Friday. ** Bitcoin fell 13% on Sunday after it suffered another sell-off that left it down nearly 50% from the year's high. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 114.3 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,128.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.11% lower than its previous close at 1,127.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,128.4 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,127.7. ** The KOSPI has risen 9.29% so far this year, and gained 0.6% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 347.72 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 911, the number of advancing shares was 216. ** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.9 basis points to 1.114%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.5 basis points to 2.119%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
Stocksfidelity.com

U.S. Stock Futures Rise to Start the Week

U.S. stock futures inched up on Monday, signaling strength after a bumpy week for both major indexes and cryptocurrency markets. Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.3% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.4%. Changes in equity futures don't necessarily predict movements after the opening bell. In. Europe.
StocksFort Worth Star-Telegram

Global stocks mixed in muted trading, echoing Wall St close

European benchmarks were little changed Monday after a mixed close in Asia that echoed a similar end to last week on Wall Street. France's CAC 40 inched up 0.1% in early trading to 6,395.50, Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.2% to 7,032.32. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures adding 0.4% to 34,293.0. S&P 500 futures added 0.5% to 4,170.38. Germany's markets were closed for a holiday.
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Prices at 4-Month High as ETF Inflows Accelerate, Bitcoin Tumbles

Gold prices climbed to a four-month high, challenging psychological resistance of $ 1,900. A weaker US Dollar, inflation concerns and extreme volatility in cryptocurrencies have likely boosted the precious metal. The world’s largest gold ETF saw accelerated inflows in May as prices rose, Chinese buyers returned. Gold prices edged higher...
MarketsFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index consolidates Friday’s gains around 90.00

DXY refreshes intraday low, fades bounce off early January low. Market sentiment dwindles amid a quiet session, US 10-years Treasury yields drop. Fedspeak, Chicago Fed National Activity Index eyed for fresh impulse. US dollar index (DXY) fails to extend Friday’s bounce off 4.5-month low, refreshing intraday bottom with 89.97 level,...
Stocksbatonrougenews.net

Roundup: U.S. equities post mixed results amid Fed minutes, economic data

NEW YORK, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Wall Street's major averages posted mixed results for the week as investors digested minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting and a slew of economic data. For the week ending Friday, the Dow declined 0.5 percent, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4...
BusinessCNBC

Gold edges higher on weaker dollar, lower U.S. yields

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,882.83 per ounce at 1:42 p.m. EDT (1742 GMT). Last week it reached its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,889.75. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.4%, at $1,884.5. Gold inched higher on Monday as a weaker dollar and lower U.S. Treasury yields bolstered its...
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: XAU Strength Likely to Continue on Dovish Fed, PCE in Focus

Gold attracts investors as Bitcoin continues to deteriorate. Money managers resume adding to their gold positions. XAU/USD has Personal consumption expenditure data in focus. Gold prices moved higher for a third consecutive week as the yellow metal continued to attract institutional and retail traders’ attention. The bullish price action comes amid a painful drop in Bitcoin, with the cryptocurrency sinking over 20% as of Friday afternoon. Investors have speculated that Bitcoin may serve as an inflation hedge, although that narrative is being put to the test, and, so far, it appears to be failing.
Marketsmarinelink.com

Baltic Dry Index Extends Drop

The Baltic exchange's main sea freight index dropped for a fifth consecutive session on Tuesday, as rates for capesize and panamax vessel segments fell. The Baltic dry index, which tracks rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels ferrying dry bulk commodities, fell 61 points, or 2.1%, to 2,795, the lowest since April 23.
Businessmarketpulse.com

NZD yawns as manufacturing index slows

The New Zealand dollar has posted small gains in Friday trade. In the European session, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7190, up 0.13% on the day. The pair is down 1.22% this week and is poised to have its worst weekly performance since mid-March. NZ Manufacturing Index slows. The BusinessNZ Manufacturing...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

MSCI Equity Indexes May 2021 Index Review

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) - Get Report, a leading provider of research-based indexes and analytics, announced the results of the May 2021 Semi-Annual Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes - including the MSCI Global Standard, MSCI Global Small Cap and MSCI Micro Cap Indexes, the MSCI Global Value and Growth Indexes, the MSCI Frontier Markets and MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap Indexes, the MSCI Global Islamic Indexes, the MSCI US Equity Indexes, the MSCI US REIT Index, the MSCI China A Onshore Indexes and the MSCI China All Shares Indexes. All changes will be implemented as of the close of May 27, 2021. These changes have been posted on the Index Review web page on MSCI's web site at https://www.msci.com/index-review.