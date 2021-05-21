BC-Index fut.

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, May 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Monday as investors weighed a slump in cryptocurrencies and looked ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's read on inflation this week. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 16.73 points, or 0.51%, to 3,140.29 as of 0228 GMT. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.75% and peer SK Hynix fell 2.45%, while LG Chem fell 0.56% and Naver fell 1.67%. ** Focus this week will be on Fed speakers as the biggest concern in the market is with policy tapering, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. ** Federal Reserve officials should start talking about the best way to reduce their asset purchases "sooner rather than later," Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker said on Friday. ** Bitcoin fell 13% on Sunday after it suffered another sell-off that left it down nearly 50% from the year's high. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 114.3 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,128.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.11% lower than its previous close at 1,127.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,128.4 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,127.7. ** The KOSPI has risen 9.29% so far this year, and gained 0.6% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 347.72 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 911, the number of advancing shares was 216. ** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.9 basis points to 1.114%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.5 basis points to 2.119%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)