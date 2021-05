In normal times, Disneyland is great for kids and the whole family. But is Disneyland good for kids right now? I was there opening day weekend as a travel reporter. Those first few days at Disneyland were spent kid-free, investigating the reopening. However in order to capture the real story about current park operations it was important to me that I do Disneyland as many guests do – with a kid in tow! I returned to the California theme parks two weeks after my initial visit, this time with my 5 year old daughter. Here’s what I discovered about taking kids to Disneyland right now.