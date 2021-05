The legendary Ralph Lauren Polo shirt became a worldwide phenomenon shortly after its launch in 1972. The name "Polo" was a referenced to the famously upper-class sport and aimed to connect Ralph Lauren's iteration of the shirt to a modern interpretation of the Polo player's lifestyle. And boy, the name has stuck. Since then, the Polo shirt and the Polo Ralph Lauren line have become synonymous with Ralph Lauren, and both are beloved by all. The shirt is a preppy staple, a streetwear signifier, and (sometimes) even a school uniform. As for the name Polo, it now lends itself to a renowned restaurant and countless musical and cultural references, to the point where even the original inspiration, the sport, takes a backseat.