Showing symptoms! Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins have baby No. 4 on the way — and found out on vacation. Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' Sweetest Moments With Their Family. “We were skiing in Colorado a couple a months ago, we were on a ski lift and my wife was feeling very nauseous and we all kind of joked, ‘You’re probably pregnant,’ thinking that she was obviously not,” the country singer, 31, told Extra on Tuesday, May 11. “Two days later, we took a pregnancy test and there were two pink lines immediately.”