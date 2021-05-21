newsbreak-logo
Fort Worth Leaders to Cut Ribbon on Panther Island Bridge Saturday

By Samantha Calimbahin
fwtx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity leaders will be gathering this weekend to celebrate the opening of what's considered the first vertical progress on the Panther Island project. A ribbon cutting will take place Saturday for the White Settlement Bridge, the first of three V-pier bridges offering connectivity to the 800-acre Panther Island district. Expected attendees include Mayor Betsy Price, District 7 council member Dennis Shingleton, bridge designer Miguel Rosales, and more.

