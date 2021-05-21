Fort Worth Leaders to Cut Ribbon on Panther Island Bridge Saturday
City leaders will be gathering this weekend to celebrate the opening of what's considered the first vertical progress on the Panther Island project. A ribbon cutting will take place Saturday for the White Settlement Bridge, the first of three V-pier bridges offering connectivity to the 800-acre Panther Island district. Expected attendees include Mayor Betsy Price, District 7 council member Dennis Shingleton, bridge designer Miguel Rosales, and more.fwtx.com