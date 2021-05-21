It’s a bird! It’s a Plane! It’s Bipolar Disorder!

This story is part of Mind Yourself, a series on mental health—why so many men struggle with it, how institutions are addressing it, and practical ways to improve your own. In early January of this year, my home state of North Carolina was averaging about 7,000 new cases of COVID-19 every day. The sun was setting before my partner and I had even finished work most days. We felt trapped, fearful of the outside world and sick of being stuck at home. We were restless and beginning to feel like this was just how life was always going to be, and despite our commitment to doing whatever we could to remain safe, our world had become so small that it had taken a genuine toll on our mental health.