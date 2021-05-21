newsbreak-logo
Mental Health

It’s a bird! It’s a Plane! It’s Bipolar Disorder!

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay is in full swing. Flowers are blooming, BBQ’s are firing up. And in the PNW, the trails are drying out from the constant rain we get in the winter and early spring months. Those of us living with mental illnesses also know May is Mental Health Awareness Month. During...

Mental HealthHouston Chronicle

One woman's story of dealing with bipolar disorder and uncontrolled movement symptoms

(BPT) - Carol Conn’s bipolar disorder went undiagnosed for 10 years, and it wasn’t until she was in her mid-40s that she experienced a psychotic episode and was admitted into the hospital.[i] “I was imagining all sorts of crazy things,” she said. “I thought a friend of mine was watching me by satellite.” One of Carol’s sisters and a friend were able to intervene, and after a 10-day stay in the hospital, she was finally diagnosed with bipolar disorder and prescribed an antipsychotic treatment to manage her bipolar symptoms.
Mental HealthHerald Community Newspapers

Considerations for Maintaining Stability in Bipolar-I Disorder

(BPT) - This article is sponsored by Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. and Lundbeck. In the United States, an estimated 4.8 million adults are or will be diagnosed with Bipolar I Disorder, otherwise known as BP-I, at some point in their life. BP-I is a serious, chronic mental illness that generally requires lifelong treatment and is characterized by the occurrence of manic episodes; patients can also experience mixed episodes which consist of both manic and depressive symptoms.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Clinically Speaking: How Bipolar Disorder and GAD differ

Sleep issues, mind-racing, and irritability are only a few symptoms in which bipolar disorder and anxiety overlap. How are they different?. For many people, symptoms associated with bipolar disorder and generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) can feel similar. Learning the difference between bipolar disorder and GAD can help you find treatment...
Mental Healthcrarydrug.com

Major Gene Study Looks at Origins of Bipolar Disorder

Scientists report they have pinpointed 64 regions in the DNA of humans that increase a person's risk of bipolar disorder, more than twice the number previously identified. The researchers, who called this the largest investigation of bipolar disorder to date, also discovered overlap in the genetic roots of bipolar disorder and other psychiatric disorders. They said it adds to evidence that sleep habits, alcohol and substance use may play a role in the development of bipolar disorder, which affects 40 million to 50 million people worldwide.
Mental HealthHealthline

Bipolar Disorder with Mixed Features: What You Need to Know

Bipolar disorder is often thought of as a condition with alternating periods of depression and mania. While some people do experience distinct periods of each, many people with bipolar disorder may experience symptoms of both depression and mania at the same time. This is now called bipolar disorder with mixed...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Psychosis and Mood Disorders

Psychosis is an experience that begins slowly over time, and generally does not have a sudden onset. Psychosis isn't a diagnosed mental illness, per se, but rather symptoms on a continuum that derails reality. Studies show that early intervention for psychosis offers a more favorable and meaningful recovery. Psychosis is...
ScienceEurekAlert

Additional genetic risk variants behind bipolar disorder have emerged

Researchers from the Danish psychiatry research-project iPSYCH have contributed to identify 33 new genetic variants which, as it turns out, play a role in bipolar disorder. To achieve this, they have examined DNA profiles from 413,000 people. A number of scientific working groups are currently attempting to identify the genetic...
Mental Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Study About Bipolar Disorder Reveals Shocking Details

A new study about bipolar disorder unveils shocking details. Apparently, there are dozens of genetic links that increase the risk for this condition previously identified. Over 400,000 people (41, 917 were diagnosed with bipolar disorder) were surveyed, for what scientists believe now to be the most extensive study of its kind to date.
Mental HealthKTEN.com

What is PTSD and How is it Treated?

Originally Posted On: What is PTSD and How is it Treated? – Alter Behavioral Health. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) affects an estimated eight million adults in any given year, reports the Department of Veterans Affairs. Furthermore, about eight in every 100 people will have PTSD at some point during their lifetime. PTSD is a mental health disorder triggered by experiencing or witnessing a traumatic event. When left untreated, PTSD can disrupt your entire life and eventually lead to other serious health problems including depression, substance abuse, and suicide.
PetsPosted by
GQMagazine

Did I Pass My Pandemic Anxiety to My Dog?

This story is part of Mind Yourself, a series on mental health—why so many men struggle with it, how institutions are addressing it, and practical ways to improve your own. In early January of this year, my home state of North Carolina was averaging about 7,000 new cases of COVID-19 every day. The sun was setting before my partner and I had even finished work most days. We felt trapped, fearful of the outside world and sick of being stuck at home. We were restless and beginning to feel like this was just how life was always going to be, and despite our commitment to doing whatever we could to remain safe, our world had become so small that it had taken a genuine toll on our mental health.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

What Are the Symptoms of Schizoaffective Disorder?

Some people, including many medical experts, believe the symptoms of the disorder make it a subtype of schizophrenia. This is not quite so. Schizoaffective disorder has its own diagnostic criteria and list of specific symptoms, even though it’s categorized under schizophrenia spectrum. When you live with schizoaffective disorder, you may...
Mental HealthGenetic Engineering News

GWAS Identifies 64 Genes Associated with Bipolar Disorder

A genome-wide association study (GWAS) of more than 40,000 bipolar disorder cases has identified 64 regions of the genome that are associated with an increased risk of bipolar disorder. This study, the largest genetic study of bipolar disorder to date, found more than double the number of genes previously identified. The research team also found overlap in the genetic bases of bipolar disorder and other psychiatric disorders.
Mental Healthjpinews.com

Mental Health Awareness – A story of perseverance, hope

“Fight everyday for yourself. Fight for your purpose in life. Find your people and rely on them.” Reanna Poynter. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. experience some type of mental health disorder or condition, with anxiety and depression being the most common.
Mental HealthKATU.com

Ask the Expert: The importance of mental health

The coronavirus pandemic has emphasized the importance of mental health. “To put things in perspective here in Oregon, about 40% of adults have experienced anxiety or depression because of the pandemic,” said Dr. Hossam Mahmoud. Dr. Mahmoud says it’s always important to talk about mental health throughout the year. But,...
KidsTODAY.com

11 sneaky signs a child might be struggling with anxiety or depression

It’s been a tough year to be a kid. School via Zoom, playdates gone, proms canceled. The good news is that kids tend to be resilient and flexible, and many have thrived in difficult circumstances. But there’s also compelling evidence that mental health has declined for children and teens across the country.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Brain Changes in Bipolar Patients on Anti-Psychotics

Patients with bipolar disorder on atypical antipsychotics (AAPs) were found to exhibit reduced gray matter volumes than those not on the AAPs. While atypical anti-psychotics are a vital part of treating disorders with psychotic features, including bipolar disorder (BD), they do come with a significant side-effect profile that still, very much, has to be taken into account. The myriad of side effects such as weight-gain, anticholinergic effects, and extrapyramidal symptoms such as parkinsonism, dystonia, and tardive dyskinesia are well-documented. However, findings in a recent cross-sectional study by Birner et al. (2020) have shown a significant association between atypical anti-psychotics and reduced gray matter volume in long-term use of these drugs by BD patients.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama counselor offers advice for improving mental health

Mental health historically has been an issue not discussed widely in public. But the pandemic has highlighted the need to bring it to the forefront. Statistics show more people have become comfortable seeking assistance with managing their fears, isolation and anxiety surrounding the pandemic, as well as financial uncertainty and overall mental and emotional wellness.
Mental HealthWebMD

6 Reasons Bipolar Patients Don't Take Their Meds

WEDNESDAY, May 19, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Not taking prescribed medications can lead to relapse, hospitalization and increased risk of suicide for people with bipolar disorder, yet many who have this condition do not take their medicines as prescribed. A new study examines why this happens, finding six key factors...