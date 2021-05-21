It’s a bird! It’s a Plane! It’s Bipolar Disorder!

Patients with bipolar disorder on atypical antipsychotics (AAPs) were found to exhibit reduced gray matter volumes than those not on the AAPs. While atypical anti-psychotics are a vital part of treating disorders with psychotic features, including bipolar disorder (BD), they do come with a significant side-effect profile that still, very much, has to be taken into account. The myriad of side effects such as weight-gain, anticholinergic effects, and extrapyramidal symptoms such as parkinsonism, dystonia, and tardive dyskinesia are well-documented. However, findings in a recent cross-sectional study by Birner et al. (2020) have shown a significant association between atypical anti-psychotics and reduced gray matter volume in long-term use of these drugs by BD patients.