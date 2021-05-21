NEW PRODUCT – Dual Edge Side-Light NeoPixel LED Strip with 120 LEDs per meter – 1 meter long. Fancy new dual-sided NeoPixel strips are a great alternative for folks who have loved and used Adafruit LED strips for a few years but want gorgeous, glowy light from both sides! These are called “120 LED per meter” because they have the same density as 60 LED per meter strips, and then, of course, two LEDs on either side. Both top and bottom LED in each segment will always display the same color. You can run them along a thin edge and curve them around shapes and corners. These look awesome for accent lighting, backlighting, edge lighting, etc!