newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

NEW PRODUCT – Dual Edge Side-Light NeoPixel LED Strip with 120 LEDs per meter – 1 meter long

By Angelica
adafruit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW PRODUCT – Dual Edge Side-Light NeoPixel LED Strip with 120 LEDs per meter – 1 meter long. Fancy new dual-sided NeoPixel strips are a great alternative for folks who have loved and used Adafruit LED strips for a few years but want gorgeous, glowy light from both sides! These are called “120 LED per meter” because they have the same density as 60 LED per meter strips, and then, of course, two LEDs on either side. Both top and bottom LED in each segment will always display the same color. You can run them along a thin edge and curve them around shapes and corners. These look awesome for accent lighting, backlighting, edge lighting, etc!

blog.adafruit.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neopixel#Leds#The Strip#Weather#Motion Sensors#Power Electronics#Flexible Electronics#Copper Wire#Dual Edge Side#Neopixel Uberguide#Neopixels#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Infrared#Instagram#Circuitpython Merges#Npi#Maxim#Mho S Resistance#Pcb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Computer Science
News Break
Python
Related
TechnologyDIY Photography

Zhiyun’s new Smooth Q3 gimbal features a built-in rotating LED fill light

If you ever needed more proof that smartphone gimbals were primarily designed for vloggers and social media shooters who want to film themselves or others talking to the camera at short range, then this is probably it. Zhiyun has today announced the new Zhiyun Smooth Q3 smartphone gimbal and this one comes with a built-in LED fill light.
Electronicsmaketecheasier.com

Daybetter Smart LED Strip Lights Review: Ambient Light on a Budget

Creating ambient light in any room of your home doesn’t require an expensive electrician. Instead, do it yourself with Daybetter Smart LED Strip Lights. Control them remotely to set the mood for reading, relaxing, dancing, or anything else. I recently had the opportunity to try these lights out for myself to create custom light scenes for any occasion.
Electronicstechbargains.com

iVict Clip-On USB LED Light $6

Amazon has the iVict Clip-On USB LED Light for a low $6.00 after Coupon Code: "A4GCESXL" (Exp Soon). Free Shipping on orders over $25, or with Amazon Prime. This normally sells for $14.99 so you are saving 60% off retail price. 3 color temperature: warm light (3000K), warm"“white light (4500K)...
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Gemini Sound GLS-880 Bluetooth Party Speaker with LED Light

Gemini Sound GLS-880 Bluetooth party speaker is designed to boost your party with beats and LED lighting. Let’s keep checking if you want to learn more about it. The GLS-880 is a versatile and powerful wireless party speaker that measures 13 x 13 x 30 inches and weighs 38.65 lbs. As shown in the images, the speaker delivers a minimal tower-styled appearance design with solid black finish. Meanwhile, with an integrated handle, you can easily move it from one place to another.
ElectronicsFireEngineering.com

Onscene Solutions Adds New Linear Neon-Like Compartment Lights to Eliminate Led Hotspots

WINDSOR, Colo. — May 14, 2021 — OnScene Solutions, a leading manufacturer of cargo slides, LED lighting and equipment securement products in the first and emergency industry, is adding a new energy-efficient compartment light to its already popular and economical Access Series lineup. The all-new Access Pro delivers a linear neon-like experience that eliminates LED hotspots without losing light output — 400 lumens for every 18” of light. All the while, this efficient 12V DC light consumes 25% less energy than competing LED compartment lights with its mere 50MA per 2” segment-amp draw.
Electronicstechbargains.com

XMCOSY 1600LM LED IP65 Solar Motion Security Lights $20.99

Amazon has the XMCOSY 1600LM LED IP65 Solar Motion Security Lights for a low $20.99 Free Shipping after 20% clip-on coupon on product page and Coupon Code: "WKLY923H" (Exp Soon). This normally sells for $34.99 so you are saving 40% off retail price. 2 light heads and Intelligent PIR motion...
ElectronicsEngadget

This $80 LED wall light has 16 million different color combinations

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. If you're looking for ambience lighting to add a bit of character to your home, be prepared to be overwhelmed by the vast array of options available on the market. You can narrow down your list by considering light fixtures with colorful, energy-efficient LEDs that change the mood of any room instantly. The Protean Wall Light is one such option that can bring life to your home with an impressive amount of customization, and , a 42 percent discount.
Electronicscined.com

SOONWELL SENSEI RGBWW LED Tube Light Launched

SOONWELL has recently launched a new lineup of RGBWW LED tube lights: the SOONWELL SENSEI. These lights are available in three sizes: the ST25 (25W) that is 80cm long, the ST50 (50W) that is 115cm long, and the ST100 (100W) which is 219cm long. The SENSEIs are IP65 waterproof, you can power them via a removable battery or AC power, and they can go from 1.600K to 20.000K. Let’s take a closer look at them!
ElectronicsPhotonics.com

1938-R Advanced Optical Power Meter

The all new 1938-R Single Channel High Performance Optical Power and Energy Meter is one of the fastest optical meters available on the market. Up-to-date Android based OS and 7" high brightness touch screen add great improvements on the user interface. With the high bandwidth electronics design and high speed digital processing, up to 10 kHz rate measurement rate, time stamped, is achieved currently, and potentially up to 100 kHz with a future firmware update. Multiple graphics, multiple color settings, and multiple language settings are available.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

OLED TV production is dropping amid surge of Mini LED screens

OLED TVs are the premium TV technology of the moment, but that hasn't stopped the arrival of Mini LED displays from taking some of the wind out of OLED's sails. Analysts at DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants) report that increased interest in Mini LED TV displays is causing manufacturers to redirect investment towards the new technology.
ElectronicsElectronicsWeekly.com

Fluke clamp meters aim at technician safety

Fluke has launched a family of clamp meters that aim to make electrical measurements safer for servicing and maintenance technicians. The Fluke 377 and 378 are non-contact voltage True-rms AC/DC clamp meters that allow technicians to make rapid electrical tests without the danger of coming into contact with hazardous live parts.
ElectronicsPhotonics.com

LED Marker/Clearance Light

The 1 1/4-in. MCL16 LED Marker/Clearance Light from Optronics are six-mode hard wired lights with separate grounding wires and a PVC gromet. Dual-function models are available for supplemental stop and turn functions. MCL16 Series lamps include models featuring a yellow lens, a red lens, a clear lens that is yellow...
Electronicsknowtechie.com

LEDs – An inexpensive technology for future lighting applications

From the first day of their application until today, LED (Light Emitting Diode) technology has proved economically viable and a better option than traditional ways of lighting. LEDs have transformed commercial buildings and streets alike. The success of the technology in other areas has seen it advance in smartphones and other portable devices, proving that it uses little energy to provide the much-needed utility. The future is also bright for the technology, making it the significant component of HD TVs. Plans are underway to eliminate LCDs and make LED the center of digital transformation the world is currently undergoing.