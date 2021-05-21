Meet Floyd, the Adoptive Dogfather of Five

We just had to put our 15-year-old mini poodle mix down as he was unwell and suffering. His half-sister is one month apart in age, and they have never been separated. We adopted them together. They slept on top of each other, ate out of the same food bowl (although we always provided two) and drank out of same water bowl. She is getting sick over this now. She waits at the door for him, doesn't sleep at night, jumps up at every sound and wanders around looking for him. We don’t know what to do. We can't get another dog at this point to keep her company. Do we remove his beds from next to hers? What can we do for her? – Annette, Glendale, New York.