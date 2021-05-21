Meet Floyd, the Adoptive Dogfather of Five
It all started a few years ago when my dog Floyd “adopted” a tiny, sickly-looking kitten we found with her paw in one of our calves’ milk pails one winter. She would be curled up in a hutch keeping warm with a calf, then when we fed the calves, she’d stretch up on her tiptoes to dip into the pails. She wouldn’t let me touch her at first but would rub up against Floyd and let him lick her face as a mama cat would. I was finally able to make friends with her and decided to name her Mousetrap.www.rd.com