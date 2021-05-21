newsbreak-logo
April trailer orders slide but blow away near-zero builds a year ago

By Alan Adler
freightwaves.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew trailer orders slid to their lowest in several months in April as manufacturers warned fleets away from booking orders they cannot build for the rest of the year. Preliminary reports from trailer manufacturers compiled by ACT Research point to 14,400 new trailer orders in April, 52% below March. But reservations soared 3,600% above April 2020 when practically no trailer orders were placed because of pandemic shutdowns.

